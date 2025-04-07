Sending Love 2 Stefanos

Help with the recent loss of our home (RV) and car due to catastrophic flooding in Paducah KY.

When we are down we will NEVER stop fighting to get back up.

We endured a flood Feb 14, 2025 while we were in Pa saying goodbye to a very close family member. We watched helplessly for hours on our cameras as the flood rose up over our picnic table top and eventually to our RV doorstep. Then the power went out and we didn’t know what we were going home to. After nearly losing our lives to get back down to Kentucky we found our RV repairable with minimal damage and over time our car was on the mend. We had high hopes it would run again.

Unfortunately over the last 4 days we have seen 13+ inches of rainfall. Inundating every water way. We currently again are watching waters rise, this time we are in town. Yesterday my husband said at 730am “we have to go, pack a bag” by 830am where our RV is parked the water was a foot deep and rising quickly. The rest of the park had 2-3 ft of water. There was no way to get our home out. The roads were flooded as well. The amt of rain that has fallen hasn’t ever been seen in this lifetime. In 1937 our city was flooded due to 14 inches of rain over a 2 week period. We have seen 13+ inches of rain in a 4 day period. As to when the waters will start receding, according to the National Weather Service, that will be potentially Thursday.

Of course we are praying the waters recede quickly and asap.

Lots of questions about where we go from here. We love it here. We were currently staying at an RV park while we look for our final resting place. The RV park we are staying functions as a community. Everyone we have come in contact with (over 7 months) is kind and helpful. The park owners (please include them in your prayers) treat us like family. The weather here is typically beautiful with lots of sunshine. We have found peace. I don’t foresee us going anywhere We are very happy here. And we are not going to make any decisions about changing locations at this point.

We are fighters! Always have been. At this point in our lives disaster has shown up. YES it has knocked us down but we won’t stay down! We will do what we have always done and that’s fight! Our lives have not been easy however in the end (before we leave this earth) we will be doing what we have always dreamt about doing, you can count on that!!

Our hope is to raise enough money to buy another RV or put a down payment on one. And until then have some funds to rent an apartment or something safe until we get back on our feet.





Thank you to everyone who is reaching out and checking on us! We appreciate you!





Much Love and Respect

Warren and Stacey