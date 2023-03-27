Sending Me to Serve in Ethiopia

If you’ve made it here from my video, thank you. 🤍

This year, my faith has taken me places I never expected, quite literally.





What began as a decision to fly from California to Idaho to be baptized in a river became something much bigger than the trip itself. I went there knowing no one, simply wanting to take a step forward in my faith.





I came home with new relationships, a deeper understanding of what it means to say “yes,” and, unexpectedly, an invitation to serve in Ethiopia.





From November 2–12, I’ll be joining a small mission team traveling to Ethiopia.





The cost for me to participate is $3,500, which needs to be raised by October.





But more than funding a plane ticket or a trip, I want to use this page to invite you into what happens next.





I don’t know exactly what God will teach me there.





I don’t know whose story will stay with me, what moments will challenge me, or how this experience will change the way I see the world. What I do know is that I want to arrive ready to serve, willing to learn, and present for whatever is asked of me.





If you choose to help make that possible, thank you. Every contribution brings me closer to being able to say yes to this opportunity.





And giving is only one way to be part of it. Your prayers for our team, for the journey, and especially for the people and communities we’ll encounter, mean just as much.





I’ll be sharing this journey as it unfolds, and I hope when November comes, those of you who helped send me will feel that a little piece of you came with me.





It’s still pretty wild to think that one decision to step into a river in Idaho somehow became a road leading all the way to Ethiopia.





But here we are. 🤍🇪🇹