Knowing God & Making Him Known! A YWAM Adventure

Dear friends,

My name is Alora, and I am beyond excited to share with you an incredible opportunity that God has placed in my heart. This June, I will be participating in YWAM's (Youth With A Mission) Discipleship Training School in Baja California, Mexico, just outside of Tijuana! It’s a journey that will not only allow me to deepen my relationship with God but also equip me to share His love with others in a meaningful and impactful way.

At the core of YWAM’s mission is the powerful message: "To know God and to make Him known." This theme resonates deeply with me, and I can’t wait to spend 11 weeks focused entirely on growing in intimacy with Jesus. During this time, I will be learning how to live out my faith and evangelize effectively, bringing the good news of Christ to those who have yet to hear it.

The second part of my journey will be an 8-week outreach where I’ll be sent to share the gospel in places where it’s needed most. This is a pivotal step in my walk with God, and my heart’s desire is to strengthen my passion for evangelism, making a tangible difference in the lives of those I encounter.

I would be incredibly grateful for your prayers and support as I take this step of faith. If you feel led to contribute to my mission, your generosity will not only help me directly but will also impact the communities I will be serving, enabling me to share the love of Christ more effectively. Together, we can make a lasting impact for God’s Kingdom.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering partnering with me on this incredible journey. Let's make a difference—together!

With love and gratitude,

Alora