Campaign Image

Send Theo Lee to NatCon!

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $214

Campaign created by Ezekiel Harper

Campaign funds will be received by Theodore Lee

Theo Lee, 18, has been attending TeenPact leadership schols for a few years now, and through them is growing in his friendships, leadership, and faith. He lives up in the beautiful state of Alaska, and because of that his travel costs to anywhere in the Continental states are much higher than they are for most people. Because of the distance and cost, Theo is not currently able to attend the TeenPact National Convention, something he's wanted to do since joining TeenPact. In Theo, we have a wonderful opportunity to show the love of Christ to one of our brothers, so please consider donating funds to help him come to NatCon!

Recent Donations
Show:
Riley Ferro
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

I don’t know why it took me so long 🤣 let’s do this!

Jeremie-Pierre Maceno
$ 7.00 USD
10 months ago

Let's go THEO!

Audrey McCormick
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Hope to see you at NatCon!!

Stephen
$ 5.00 USD
10 months ago

Lets go!!!

Gracie Moore
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
10 months ago

Alex olexa
$ 32.00 USD
10 months ago

Here.

Adriel Dunk
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

Eliza Shaw
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

I hope you raise enough!!!

Somebody
$ 15.00 USD
11 months ago

Let's get this man to NatCon

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
11 months ago

Zeke Harper
$ 5.00 USD
11 months ago

Happy to help Theo Out!

