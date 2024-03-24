Send Theo Lee to NatCon!

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $214
Campaign funds will be received by Theodore Lee
Theo Lee, 18, has been attending TeenPact leadership schols for a few years now, and through them is growing in his friendships, leadership, and faith. He lives up in the beautiful state of Alaska, and because of that his travel costs to anywhere in the Continental states are much higher than they are for most people. Because of the distance and cost, Theo is not currently able to attend the TeenPact National Convention, something he's wanted to do since joining TeenPact. In Theo, we have a wonderful opportunity to show the love of Christ to one of our brothers, so please consider donating funds to help him come to NatCon!
I don’t know why it took me so long 🤣 let’s do this!
Let's go THEO!
Hope to see you at NatCon!!
Lets go!!!
Here.
I hope you raise enough!!!
Let's get this man to NatCon
Happy to help Theo Out!
