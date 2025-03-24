Help Send Moriah to YWAM Brisbane

Hi! My name is Moriah, and I'm so excited to be going to YWAM Brisbane (Australia) in the fall this year! I want to spend 6 months diving deep into my faith and focusing on growing in my relationship with God to better pursue what He has for my future. I've been accepted to participate in the MADs (music, art, dance, etc.) DTS (Discipleship Training School) which is awesome because my passion is music! While I'm on base, I'll be taking classes that will focus on building my faith and relationship with God, and I'll get the chance to meet with my music track weekly. After 3 months of training, YWAM sends us out to various outreach destinations to obey the Great Commission and share Jesus' love with others. Thank you for considering to support me financially in my journey of following Jesus!