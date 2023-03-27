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Send Me to the Nations

Goal€3,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byAna Belén Cano Mena

Send Me to the Nations

My Missionary Journey

I am a full-time missionary currently serving at a missionary training center in Madrid, Spain. As part of this program, I live at the mission base and receive biblical, theological, and practical training to prepare me for a life of missions and ministry.

Each month, we contribute financially toward our studies and the cost of living at the mission base. We also cover the costs of our missionary trips and ministry expenses throughout the year. The program does not provide financial support for us, and we are not able to work while we are here, as our time is fully dedicated to training, ministry, and serving others.

Throughout the year, we have the opportunity to travel to different countries where there are significant missionary needs. We serve alongside local churches and ministries, share the Gospel, evangelize, disciple believers, and support the work that God is already doing in those communities. All of these expenses are personally supported through donations and monthly partners.

Lately, it has been more difficult for me to find new monthly partners, and I am currently trusting God for the financial provision I need to continue this calling. My desire is to remain fully committed to what God has called me to do without having to step away from the mission field because of financial limitations.

My goal is not simply to raise money, but to build a team of people who will partner with me in this mission through prayer, giving, and sharing in the work God is doing around the world.

If you feel led to partner with me, your support is not simply helping me financially. You are helping me stay equipped, go where I am needed, serve others, and share the Gospel with people who may have never heard it before.

Thank you for praying, giving, and being part of what God is doing through missions. ❤️

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