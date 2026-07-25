Send Lilly to CMC Nashville!

I have an incredible opportunity to attend a music intensive school in Nashville called CMC Nashville! I am so excited to learn more about songwriting, performing, recording, and all that Nashville has to offer! With that being said, I have some financial needs. Though I have been blessed with most of the funds, I am still in need of roughly $8,500 for the school tuition....but I trust God to provide the money needed! If you would like to support me chasing one of the dreams God has put in my heart, then this is an avenue I would greatly appreciate!🩷