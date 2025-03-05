Isla's Fiji Outreach

Help me go to Fiji!

My school in Kona is headed to Fiji during Spring Break (March 25-April 6) and my parents are leading the team. We will be leading a lot of kid's ministry and are busy preparing. We will travel out to a village school on the island of Yanuya for kid's ministry, work in the Nadi area (where I grew up), and also make a trip to Suva.

I was born and grew up in Fiji, so I am super excited to be able to show my friends and classmates my home. Would you please consider donating to my outreach fees? The team has been doing bake sales and fundraisers, but time is running out and I need a little help to get me there! (This is for my outreach fees).

I'm so thankful for the opportunity and those who support me. Thank you! ~ Isla