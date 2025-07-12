Support Eden's YWAM mission

Hi Friends and Family!

Thank you so much for visiting my page! I am so excited to share with you that in September I will be heading to Amsterdam, The Netherlands (my hometown) to attend the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Discipleship Training School (DTS).

This past year, I have had the opportunity to go on two mission trips and was overwhelmed by the power of prayer and the gospel. I am eager to learn more about the Bible and share its impact with others.

For the first 3 months, I will be in Amsterdam at the DTS learning about a variety of topics including the Bible, evangelism, and the power of prayer, among others. Afterwards, I will be sent out to another nation to share and put into action what I've learned!

The power of prayer is huge! I want you on my team, praying as I start this new journey in my life. Your prayers are needed and very much welcomed! Would you also consider supporting me in my mission with a donation of any amount? Together, we can make impact in the lives of many and help lead them to the freedom and abundant life found in Jesus.

Thanks so much!

Blessings,



Eden

Isaiah 40:31