Help Send D to Tbilisi

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $3,705
Campaign funds will be received by David Pham
Kia ora!
This is Dariah and I am just about to graduate from high school and I have an awesome opportunity ahead. I've been blessed to be accepted to a Bible College in Tbilisi in the country of Georgia, which will bring me closer to my calling and dream, and will be a huge step forward in my spiritual growth.
While I have been diligently saving for airfare, tuition and living expenses, I still find myself a bit short. I am seeking to raise at least US$7,000 to fully embrace this life-changing experience. My parents have been on the mission field for twenty-seven years, and I’ve grown up on the field. As we are not with an organisation, we have the privilege of being financially supported by our family, friends, churches and others.
Additionally, I have lived in Nepal since the age I could have started working, but I am not allowed to work here, due to the nature of my visa. Because of this, I have not been able to consistently earn money for Bible College. So your generosity and support can help turn my dream into reality and will be greatly appreciated!
Please consider donating, no matter the size of your gift - every donation is a step closer to Tbilisi. I trust God to faithfully provide and I am excited for this opportunity to serve and grow in the Lord (2Peter 3.18). Thank you for partnering with me on this incredible journey.
So proud of you D! Congratulations. May the Lord continue to guide and direct you. Luv, Eric & Lori
Congratulations and may our Lord guide you every step of the way bless you and use you greatly to bless others!
Congrats Dariah! Lots of blessings. Love from all of us!🥰
Dear Dariah, Congratulations to your milestone accomplishment! Pray for a fulfilling and faithful learning journey experience in Tbilisi. Blessings, Shirley Hsiao
Congratulations!!! Praying for you.
Best. Hello to your mom.
from D & IG
Congrats Dariah! I hope you have many more grand adventures.
Congratulations on your high school graduation.
June 24th, 2025
Thank you all for the generous donations! I have reached my initial goal of tuition, airfare and living cost for my first semester at Bible College. Praise God! I am now working on raising funds for my second semester, so any donations from this point forward will go towards that. Thanks again for your faithful support and care.
~~ Dariah ~~
May 28th, 2025
Thank you so much for your generous support! Between what is given here and to me directly and via my parents, I am at just over US$4,100, getting close to 60%! That is amazing! Praise the Lord!
~~ Dariah ~~
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.