Help Send D to Tbilisi

Kia ora!

This is Dariah and I am just about to graduate from high school and I have an awesome opportunity ahead. I've been blessed to be accepted to a Bible College in Tbilisi in the country of Georgia, which will bring me closer to my calling and dream, and will be a huge step forward in my spiritual growth.

While I have been diligently saving for airfare, tuition and living expenses, I still find myself a bit short. I am seeking to raise at least US$7,000 to fully embrace this life-changing experience. My parents have been on the mission field for twenty-seven years, and I’ve grown up on the field. As we are not with an organisation, we have the privilege of being financially supported by our family, friends, churches and others.

Additionally, I have lived in Nepal since the age I could have started working, but I am not allowed to work here, due to the nature of my visa. Because of this, I have not been able to consistently earn money for Bible College. So your generosity and support can help turn my dream into reality and will be greatly appreciated!

Please consider donating, no matter the size of your gift - every donation is a step closer to Tbilisi. I trust God to faithfully provide and I am excited for this opportunity to serve and grow in the Lord (2Peter 3.18). Thank you for partnering with me on this incredible journey.