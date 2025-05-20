Campaign Image

Help Fund My Theology Studies

Monthly Goal:

 AUD $572

Total Raised:

 AUD $250

Raised this month:

 AUD $0

Campaign created by Duncan Geldenhuys

Campaign funds will be received by Duncan Geldenhuys

Help Fund My Theology Studies

Hello, my name is Duncan, and I'm a husband, father, and theology student living in Australia. I'm currently studying at St. Ignatius Theological Seminary in the United States, and I'm raising funds to cover my tuition and a portion of my book expenses for my final two years of study. As a single income household, supporting my wife and one-year-old daughter while pursuing my dream of becoming a Lutheran pastor is a challenge. Your contribution will help me achieve my goal and serve God's people. Please consider supporting me today!


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 AUD
1 month ago

Rev Josiah Scheck
$ 100.00 AUD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 AUD
1 month ago

Hoping and praying your studies are fruitful for you in your walk with God, and in the way it will benefit others too. Wishing you and your family the very best, and I’m excited to see where this journey for you leads. :)

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 AUD
1 month ago

Love you Duncan

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo