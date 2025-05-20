Help Fund My Theology Studies

Monthly Goal:
AUD $572
Total Raised:
AUD $250
Raised this month:
AUD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Duncan Geldenhuys
Hello, my name is Duncan, and I'm a husband, father, and theology student living in Australia. I'm currently studying at St. Ignatius Theological Seminary in the United States, and I'm raising funds to cover my tuition and a portion of my book expenses for my final two years of study. As a single income household, supporting my wife and one-year-old daughter while pursuing my dream of becoming a Lutheran pastor is a challenge. Your contribution will help me achieve my goal and serve God's people. Please consider supporting me today!
Hoping and praying your studies are fruitful for you in your walk with God, and in the way it will benefit others too. Wishing you and your family the very best, and I’m excited to see where this journey for you leads. :)
Love you Duncan
