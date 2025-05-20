Help Fund My Theology Studies

Hello, my name is Duncan, and I'm a husband, father, and theology student living in Australia. I'm currently studying at St. Ignatius Theological Seminary in the United States, and I'm raising funds to cover my tuition and a portion of my book expenses for my final two years of study. As a single income household, supporting my wife and one-year-old daughter while pursuing my dream of becoming a Lutheran pastor is a challenge. Your contribution will help me achieve my goal and serve God's people. Please consider supporting me today!



