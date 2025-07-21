Help Launch Selah Coffee House

I’ve always loved coffee, but I never imagined myself opening a coffee shop. That is, until God placed a very specific vision on my heart. It wasn’t about profit. It wasn’t even about coffee, really. It was about people.

I began to imagine a peaceful, Christ-centered coffee shop where people could pause from the chaos of life, both believers and non-believers alike, and feel deeply seen, loved, and at rest. I imagined a space filled with light and peace. Where Scripture lines the cups, the baristas know your name, and the atmosphere feels like exhaling for the first time all day.

I saw Bible studies happening around a big wooden table. I saw a prayer wall where people could quietly leave burdens. I saw joy. And I saw Jesus, not preached at people, but experienced through kindness, hospitality, and comfort.

That vision became Selah Coffee House, named after the sacred, intentional pause found in Psalms. A place to rest, reflect, and be still.

To be completely transparent, I’m a single mom. I’ve never opened a storefront before. I don’t have capital or collateral, but I do have something to give.

I’ve spent my career in marketing and business strategy, helping organizations grow with purpose and intentionality. I understand how to build a brand, steward a budget, and connect with people. More importantly, I have a servant’s heart, a clear vision, and an unwavering willingness to do the hard work.

I may not have the funding (yet) but I’m not showing up empty-handed. I’m showing up with faith, experience, grit, and obedience. And I truly believe God will provide the rest. So I’m walking in faith, not fear. And I’m inviting you to walk with me.

I’m raising $135,000 to help bring Selah to life, covering the cost of our downtown Homestead location, coffee equipment, furnishings, inventory, and a few months of startup support so we can open well and serve the community with excellence.

If this vision stirs something in you, here’s how you can help:

Give — no amount is too small. Every dollar helps build something that matters.

Pray — over this journey, the people it will serve, and the lives it will quietly touch.

Share — with friends, family, church leaders, or anyone who might believe in this.



Selah Coffee House is more than a coffee shop. It’s a refuge. A spark of peace in a restless world. A soft place to land. If you feel led to be part of this story, thank you, from the bottom of my heart!

“Be still, and know that I am God… The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah.”

– Psalm 46:10–11

With faith,

Erin

Founder, Selah Coffee House

@selahchmiami