Help Launch Selah Coffee House

Goal:
USD $135,000
Raised:
USD $145
I’ve always loved coffee, but I never imagined myself opening a coffee shop. That is, until God placed a very specific vision on my heart. It wasn’t about profit. It wasn’t even about coffee, really. It was about people.
I began to imagine a peaceful, Christ-centered coffee shop where people could pause from the chaos of life, both believers and non-believers alike, and feel deeply seen, loved, and at rest. I imagined a space filled with light and peace. Where Scripture lines the cups, the baristas know your name, and the atmosphere feels like exhaling for the first time all day.
I saw Bible studies happening around a big wooden table. I saw a prayer wall where people could quietly leave burdens. I saw joy. And I saw Jesus, not preached at people, but experienced through kindness, hospitality, and comfort.
That vision became Selah Coffee House, named after the sacred, intentional pause found in Psalms. A place to rest, reflect, and be still.
To be completely transparent, I’m a single mom. I’ve never opened a storefront before. I don’t have capital or collateral, but I do have something to give.
I’ve spent my career in marketing and business strategy, helping organizations grow with purpose and intentionality. I understand how to build a brand, steward a budget, and connect with people. More importantly, I have a servant’s heart, a clear vision, and an unwavering willingness to do the hard work.
I may not have the funding (yet) but I’m not showing up empty-handed. I’m showing up with faith, experience, grit, and obedience. And I truly believe God will provide the rest. So I’m walking in faith, not fear. And I’m inviting you to walk with me.
I’m raising $135,000 to help bring Selah to life, covering the cost of our downtown Homestead location, coffee equipment, furnishings, inventory, and a few months of startup support so we can open well and serve the community with excellence.
If this vision stirs something in you, here’s how you can help:
Selah Coffee House is more than a coffee shop. It’s a refuge. A spark of peace in a restless world. A soft place to land. If you feel led to be part of this story, thank you, from the bottom of my heart!
“Be still, and know that I am God… The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah.”
– Psalm 46:10–11
With faith,
Erin
Founder, Selah Coffee House
@selahchmiami
Erin, you have no clue how much I love you and your boys. Knowing you has been a gift, and I’d love to see this vision of yours come to life. Love you and praying for you always. If He started it then He’ll finish it! Keep stepping in faith :) -M
I pray that God be with you to guide you in every thing — to the space, coffee, prayers, and more over this lovely idea! So happy to hear about more Christian cafes !! I love what you have to far and so excited to have in come in real life one day !! Continue to work hard & honor the Lord in everything you do, may he send the right people to help collaborate & come to this cafe one day.
