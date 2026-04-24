Seito's Bori Place – Puerto Rican Food Corner

I'm looking to start a small food business on a corner in my neighborhood selling Puerto Rican hotdogs, hamburgers, and pastries on the weekends. Right now my job doesn't bring in enough to cover the cost of living, everything has gotten so expensive that some days I don't even have food to eat, just enough gas to get to work. My salary stays the same while costs keep climbing.





I want to bring Taino food back to my community in a small way. I'm not looking to get rich, just a little push to make this dream happen. I don't need a food truck, just a gas grill, a canopy, and a small cooler to get started.





Seito's Bori Place will be in Hawthorne. If you can give me a little push to get this going, I'd really appreciate it. Thank you, and God bless.