Seeking safety

I’m a neurodivergent mother working to leave an emotionally abusive marriage and build a stable, peaceful life for myself and my young child. For years, I stayed because I didn’t have the resources or support to leave safely — but staying any longer is no longer sustainable for my mental and emotional health or my child’s well-being.





I work part-time, but my income only covers basic living expenses where we are now. I’ve tried to save quietly over time, but it’s not enough to secure safe housing, maintain childcare, or continue therapy — which has been life-saving.





I’m asking for help to cover:

• A deposit and first month’s rent for a clean, quiet place to live

• Moving costs and basic household items

• Childcare so I can continue working

• Ongoing therapy to support my mental health and healing process





I’m doing this for my child — to create a safe, stable, and loving environment where we can both begin to heal.





Every donation, no matter how small, helps more than you know. If you can give or share this anonymously, I would be deeply grateful.





Thank you for seeing us.







