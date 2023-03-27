Seeking medical & other help

For all of my adult life, I've worked & been self-sufficent. I'm in good health. On June 6th, 2026 that changed. For the last 5 years, I've maintained an area that the city I live in no longer does, problem free. I rent a brush cut 2-3 times a year to help beautify the neighborhood. On June 6th, while unloading it, I injured my left shoulder. I worked through it. On June 11th, I was taken to the hospital because of this. I had chest pains, problems with my left arm & shortness of breath. I found out that I pulled rotator cuff muscles & pinched a nerve. I'm unable to return to work until mid-October. I had an emergency fund, but the hospital bill, chiropractor, massage & physical therapy went through that. Also, mortgage, etc. Then, on Tuesday the washing machine quit working.

It's tough to ask for help when you've done for yourself forever. I have no family to help me (my Dad passed several years ago). If you're able to financial help money will be used to get back to p.t., finish paying hospital bill and other needed things. If you're unable to help financially, prayers are welcome.