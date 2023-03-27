SEEDS OF RESTORATION

Help Me Build Better Mental Health Communities

My name is Jennifer Rooi. In 2023, my son became ill and was diagnosed with a schizophrenia‑related disorder. While he was hospitalized, I began researching his condition to better understand how to support him. That journey inspired me to study psychology — not only to care for my son, but also to protect my own mental health and pursue my passion for helping others.

I realized that many families face similar challenges, often without guidance or support. I wanted to change that. Through dedication and study, I have earned certifications in:

Psychology Schizophrenia Unveiled: Exploring the Science and Human Experience Basics of Clinical Psychology Child Psychology Community Psychology & Mental Health

I am now completing my certification in Depression Counseling through the Allison

Learning Platform.

✨ My vision is to open a Mental Health Centre where families can learn about different mental health conditions, discover coping strategies, and find hope. I plan to run workshops, invite professionals to share their expertise, and create a safe space for restoration and resilience.

Your contributions will help me cover the costs of my certifications and essential study needs. By supporting this mission, you are helping plant a seed of restoration — one that will grow into stronger, healthier communities.

Together, we can build a future where families facing mental health challenges are not alone, but empowered with knowledge, compassion, and support.

🙏 Thank you for being part of this journey.