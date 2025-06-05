SEEDS Land Campaign - A Place to Blossom in Eswatini

Join us in creating a safe, permanent space for children and women in Eswatini! We're out of space but not out of hope.

SEEDS is launching a bold and beautiful dream to buy a piece of land and build a safe, permanent space - a place where children can eat, learn, and grow. Where women can be empowered with the skills and tools they need to transform their futures.

We've found the perfect land, and it costs only 13,000 CAD. With this land, we'll have the foundation to house our current programs and create many more. But we can't do it alone. We need your help!

Every donation is a brick in this future. Every gift helps us shelter more children, train more women, and plant more seeds of hope. Together, we can create a place where everyone can blossom and thrive. 🌸

Join us in making a difference in the lives of these precious children and women. Your support will bring hope, dignity, and a brighter future for all!

#SEEDSlandcampaign #children #women #education #empowerment #hope