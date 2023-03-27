Seed to start a business

“I'm 57 years old, and retirement didn't work out—so I'm starting over by building a resale business from the ground up.”I expected, so instead of giving up, I'm building THE OVERPLUS from the ground up.





THE OVERPLUS is a resale business I'm working to launch, and I'm raising $500 to help cover the essential startup costs needed to get started.





I'm not looking for sympathy—I'm working toward building something for myself and creating a new path forward.





If you believe in second chances, starting over, or supporting someone willing to work toward their goal, any donation or share would mean a lot.





Thank you for helping me take the first step.



