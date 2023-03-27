Security Deposit and Moving Truck for My Girls

My name is Samayaa, and I'm a working mom raising two little girls. Right now, I'm working hard to keep up with everything they need and pay our bills, but it's been tough to save for what comes next.





I have the chance to move into a new home with Section 8 support, something I've been working toward. After years of being homeless, staying pillow to post, I'm grateful to have housing now. This opportunity feels like a real step forward for me and my babies.





To make this move happen, I need help covering a security deposit and a moving truck. Those two things are what's holding me back right now. Everything else, I can save toward over time.





I'm not ashamed to ask for help, closed mouths don't get fed. Me and my babies will truly appreciate anything you can give. Your support would mean so much to us.