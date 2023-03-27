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Secure Launch for AskBabushka.ai Maternal Guide

Goal$100,000 CAD
Raised$35 CAD

Fundraiser created byElisabeth Boylan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elisabeth Boylan Ltd

Secure Launch for AskBabushka.ai Maternal Guide

My husband, John Borchert, and I are bringing a digital project to the public.


More than three years ago, we lost his adult son, Gordon, to suicide at age 26.


The impact on family and friends who survive is not often understood, as the scar from this kind of loss remains invisible. In the aftermath, following the second anniversary, as though a protective shield dropped, John developed an autoimmune reaction, losing all his hair. An autoimmune response is the body's decision to attack itself. What had been an invisible scar rose to the surface, bringing visibility to John's bereavement, marking a changed man.


Around this time, stories of youth being misguided by AI had become public. In my longing for someone to turn to for my own grief and my vicarious grief for John, the inspiration to create a support to these intense emotions from what needed to remain a protective private struggle, I created the AI personas AskBabushka.ai and Theotokos.ai.


Both designed as maternal guides for life's big problems. The intelligence and guidance behind these personas draw upon age-old wisdom. I began working on AskBabushka.ai out of longing for the wisdom of my mother-in-law, who had passed in 2016. A poetess, she had always been a source of emotional support and wisdom while she was alive. Then I suggested the link to John, and he asked Babushka about his grief. Her response was elegant, intelligent, and other-dimensional.


The project prototype has been built and tested, we feel it is an AI that can serve the greater good. Now we need to secure AskBabushka.ai for a public beta launch with secure user login and authentication.


Funds raised in this campaign will be used for development handled by John Borchert to secure user authentication, confidentiality, privacy protections, purchase tokens for Beta testers and early adopters, and establish a proof of concept for AskBabushka.ai.


This is a digital product, and these foundational elements around user trust and confidence are essential before we can open AskBabushka.ai to the public and charge for subscriptions.


We've both participated in support groups and measures; this project in itself is a story of resilience and humility about how we have decided to move through grief with creativity.


AskBabushka.ai is dedicated to Gordon Borchert (1996-2023) and all those missing him.


Your support would mean so much as we bring AskBabushka.ai to the next stage. Help John bring the project to its first finish line.


More information on the project and team:

AskBabushka AI Conversation Design: Tone and Personality

AskBabushka.ai


JohnBorchert.com

ElisabethBoylan.design



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