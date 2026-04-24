Secret Place Funding - Texas

Hello everyone! My name is Jeanne Tarrant. About three years ago my husband, Mark and I were residing in Florida with our dog and in the fall of 2023 the Lord started speaking to me about moving to Texas and quite honestly, I kind of went back and forth with Him because I had zero interest in moving to Texas but as the months went by, the Lord showed me how my husband and I would have 11 acres and we would house human trafficking victims in a year long program designed to give them time to rest and heal and began taking steps to rebuild their lives while getting to know Jesus and the great love He has for them.





Their will be counselors available to work with these women and help them begin healing. I even have a salon willing to donate their services to give these ladies a little pampering. We will also provide transportation to any outside services that are needed.





The Lord has also revealed to me that this property will also have a dog sanctuary. The purpose of that is to give these dogs a home and love and I truly believe the dogs and the human trafficking victims will help each other heal.





Our Father has presented us with the first four of the eleven acres but it needs a lot of work. My husband, Mark is a disabled Veteran and we are raising our teenage nephews so we do not have a lot of extra money. But when I submitted my life to my Father, I made a promise to Him to never turn down any work that He gives me and I refuse to be disobedient to the One who saved my life.





Currently we are focusing on replacing doors and windows and repairing damage to the main house caused by a fire before we obtained three property. There are 10 lots on the property that we need to get cleaned up and repair electrical wiring, water lines and septic lines (there were mobile homes on the property in the past).





Because my husband and I cannot afford to maintain two properties, my husband, my nephews have to live in the main house, which involves some of the needed repairs mentioned above.





I also have a free book that I recently wrote that I would love to share with you called "God in Me: Miracles, Signs and Wonders". It is available for purchase on Amazon but I am more than happy to email a copy to you, just me know.





Please feel free to reach out to me at jdtarrant70@gmail.com or text me at 830-347-5852 if you would like to know more about our mission or if you any questions. Even if you cannot donate or do not wish to, I am very grateful for prayer! May the Lord's peace be with you all!





Much love in Christ!

Mark and Jeanne Tarrant