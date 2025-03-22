Mission to Taiwan: A Journey of Prayer and Hope





In August 2025, I will be embarking on a mission trip to Taiwan, answering God’s call to intercede for the lost. This journey is not just about traveling to a new place—it is about bringing the light of Christ into the lives of those who have yet to encounter His love and salvation.





Taiwan is a beautiful country with a rich culture, yet many remain unaware of the life-changing power of the Gospel. My mission is simple but profound: to stand in prayer for those who are lost, to lift up communities, families, and individuals before God, and to trust in His power to transform hearts. Through prayer walks, intercessory gatherings, and personal encounters, I believe God will move in miraculous ways.





I invite you to be a part of this mission with me. Your prayers and support will be the foundation of everything we do in Taiwan. Pray that God prepares the hearts of those we will reach. Pray for divine appointments and open doors. And if you feel led, consider supporting this mission through encouragement, financial gifts, or joining me in spreading the word.





Together, we can make an eternal impact. Let’s pray for the lost, believe in the power of the Gospel, and witness God’s work in

Taiwan!



