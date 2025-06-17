Campaign Image

Funeral Expenses for Sean Keller

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $2,485

Campaign created by David Davis

Campaign funds will be received by David Davis

Funeral Expenses for Sean Keller

This young dad, brother and friend Sean Keller was a resident of Hardinsburg, IN.  He attended our Cowboy Church and helped out around the ranch. This week he has unexpectedly gone to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The cause of death has not yet been determined. He was at his parents home. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and son. The family is devastated and desperately needs help with the unexpected funeral expenses. The need is real. Anything helps.  Please join CHSA in showing the tangible love of God to this family in their time of need. God Bless You for your generosity.

Recent Donations
Show:
Brandi Boutelle
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
28 days ago

Evelyn Silverthorn
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Friend of a friend
$ 10.00 USD
29 days ago

Erick Herron
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Karen Waggoner
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Chandler
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I'll miss ya bud

Kim
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry for your loss.

Kat
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Saylor Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Linda Ivey
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for all the family.

Tammy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and love for friends and family.

Glinda Ledford
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Man I loved this guy. My heart is broken. So grateful to know he was in a place to get the help he needed.

John and Pandee Filaretou
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Bre
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you always Sean Douglas

Ashley
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Love

The wilsons
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Reverend Davis Davis
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying that God will bring strength, comfort and healing to his friends and family in this time of loss.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo