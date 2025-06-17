Funeral Expenses for Sean Keller

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $2,485
Campaign funds will be received by David Davis
This young dad, brother and friend Sean Keller was a resident of Hardinsburg, IN. He attended our Cowboy Church and helped out around the ranch. This week he has unexpectedly gone to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The cause of death has not yet been determined. He was at his parents home. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and son. The family is devastated and desperately needs help with the unexpected funeral expenses. The need is real. Anything helps. Please join CHSA in showing the tangible love of God to this family in their time of need. God Bless You for your generosity.
I'll miss ya bud
Sorry for your loss.
Prayers for all the family.
Prayers and love for friends and family.
Man I loved this guy. My heart is broken. So grateful to know he was in a place to get the help he needed.
Love you always Sean Douglas
Love
Praying that God will bring strength, comfort and healing to his friends and family in this time of loss.
