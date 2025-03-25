Support for my Southeast Asia Mission Trip 2025

This summer (June 15 - July 31st), I have the incredible opportunity to go on a short-term mission trip to Southeast Asia. My goal is to serve, encourage missionaries, and share the Gospel with those who have little access to it.

What I’ll Be Doing:

📍 Southeast Asia (two months)

1. Learning firsthand what missions looks like in this region.

2. Supporting and encouraging long-term missionaries.

3. Engaging with local believers and communities.

4. Building relationships and sharing the love of Christ.

5. Helping with evangelism and discipleship opportunities.

How You Can Help:

I need prayer and financial support to make this mission possible. Your support will help cover day to day expenses, ministry materials, and outreach efforts. Most importantly, you’ll be partnering with me to bring the hope of Christ to these nations!

Would you prayerfully consider giving and being a part of this mission? Thank you for your generosity and prayers!