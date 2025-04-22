Keep SD Enterprises Open While USMC Spangler Heals

Veteran-Owned & Virginia Proud

For seven years, SD Enterprises (DBA Sgt Supply USA) has been rolling through Virginia—serving police departments, first responders, security teams, and citizens with hard-to-find supplies and personalized service. We’re a SWaM Certified Micro, Small, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business led by Sam Spangler, a proud U.S. Marine who built this company with heart, grit, and purpose.

Now, we need your help to keep the business—and Sam—going.

🇺🇸 Who We Are

Sam served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1997 to 2001, and remained on call until 2005. After his service, he worked in engineering and property management before co-founding SD Enterprises with his spouse, Dawn. Together, they created a business that goes beyond just transactions—it delivers trust, service, and mobility to communities that need it most.

From Nelson County to Ruckersville, our mobile ammo trailer has become a local fixture. We offer not only ammo and tactical gear but hope, preparedness, and connection. We launched the #mobileammo movement and built relationships town by town. But behind the scenes, Sam was struggling.

💔 What’s Happening Now

Sam is about to undergo his fourth spinal surgery.

Years of chronic pain, complications from past surgeries, and daily battles with spinal stenosis have left him in constant agony. He barely sleeps. His legs go numb. He breaks bones without noticing. And yet—he still tries to work, because he refuses to give up.

But this time, he has no choice. The upcoming surgery is high-risk and will require months of recovery, physical therapy, and rest. During this time, the business we built—our business—won’t be able to function as it has.

🔧 Why We’re Asking for Help

We’re NOT shutting down. We’re still offering pick-up and delivery, and we're still bidding on and fulfilling state contracts. But without Sam on the road and with no storefront to bring people in, we’re at risk of losing everything we’ve built.

This GoFundMe will help us:

- Cover operating costs (rent, insurance, equipment)

- Maintain and restock inventory

- Support delivery services and contract bids during Sam’s recovery

- Move toward a temporary or permanent brick-and-mortar location so we’re not primarily reliant on mobile operations

To date, neither Sam nor Dawn has ever drawn a salary. The business has been funded through many years of savings. Every penny of support goes toward survival and service.

❤️ Why It Matters

- You’re supporting a Veteran who gave everything in service to his country—and continues to serve through his business.

- You’re keeping a small, Virginia-based company alive during a medical crisis.

- You’re helping us adapt and overcome, just like our motto says.

🙌 How You Can Help

- Donate — Every dollar matters. $5, $50, or $500—it's all part of the mission. If you're unable to donate, consider purchasing a shirt from our website or give us a call to place your order, and we'll arrange to meet you!

- Share — Please post this link on social media or text it to someone who believes in supporting veterans and small businesses.

- Engage — Follow us on Facebook, visit our website, and sign up for our mailing list to stay in touch.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61569431333867

www.sgtsupplyusa.com/qr

We know this is a big ask. We wouldn’t make it if it wasn’t critical.

But we also know this: Sam is a fighter, and we are not giving up. With your help, we’ll make it through this surgery—and come back stronger than ever.

Thank you for standing with us.

— Sam, & Dawn

SD Enterprises / Sgt Supply USA

#SupportVeterans #SmallBusiness #MobileAmmo #VirginiaStrong #AdaptAndOvercome