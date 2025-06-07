Campaign Image

Officer Christopher Schurr

Campaign created by Michael Farage

Officer Christopher Schurr by trial clearly has been aquitted and clearly with out question did his duty. This is a site to help riase money to help with his living and leagal expenses during this horrible 3+ years of false accusations and political discrimination against LAW ENFORCEMENT 
