Raised:
USD $100
Officer Christopher Schurr by trial clearly has been aquitted and clearly with out question did his duty. This is a site to help riase money to help with his living and leagal expenses during this horrible 3+ years of false accusations and political discrimination against LAW ENFORCEMENT
Please note:
1. 99% of what is donated goes to help Officer Christopher Schurr.
2. A 1% administration fee is donated back to this site that handles all transactions.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.