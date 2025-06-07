Supporting the Schrader Family

Matthew James Schrader, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed away on June 3, 2025 leaving behind his wife, Jen, and 3 children- Adam, Joel, and Gianna. Matt was the sole provider as his and Jen's dream was to have a little farm where Jen could stay home to raise their children and help take care of the farm. With Matt's death, they've also lost their health insurance, which all 3 of their children were still on. Their oldest son, Adam, was diagnosed with cancer 4 years ago and because of his surgeries and treatments has been unable to work full time. He also still has follow up scans and tests done.

In the obituary for Matt: https://www.alspachgearhart.com/obituaries/matthew-schrader - "In lieu of flowers and gift items, the family would prefer memorial donations in Matt's name to be directed to Jen for the continued care and education of their children."

Please keep them in your prayers and donations of any amount are very appreciated!