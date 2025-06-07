Supporting the Schrader Family

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $8,730
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Schrader
Matthew James Schrader, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed away on June 3, 2025 leaving behind his wife, Jen, and 3 children- Adam, Joel, and Gianna. Matt was the sole provider as his and Jen's dream was to have a little farm where Jen could stay home to raise their children and help take care of the farm. With Matt's death, they've also lost their health insurance, which all 3 of their children were still on. Their oldest son, Adam, was diagnosed with cancer 4 years ago and because of his surgeries and treatments has been unable to work full time. He also still has follow up scans and tests done.
In the obituary for Matt: https://www.alspachgearhart.com/obituaries/matthew-schrader - "In lieu of flowers and gift items, the family would prefer memorial donations in Matt's name to be directed to Jen for the continued care and education of their children."
Please keep them in your prayers and donations of any amount are very appreciated!
You are in our prayers.
Jen sending you prayers.
So very sorry for your loss! Keeping the family in our prayers ❤️
With love and unceasing prayer.
I’m so sorry for your loss.
Continued prayers for all of you!
Sending love and prayers for the family during this difficult time. Matt was such a wonderful man and I know he will be greatly missed by many. Hold on to the memories and stay strong. I am sure he is watching over you from above and will be with you always.
June 9th, 2025
Thank you so much to everyone who has donated and especially for keeping the Schrader family in prayer! With funeral, medical expenses, & wanting to give the Schraders time, we've decided to raise to goal.
