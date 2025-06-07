Campaign Image

Supporting the Schrader Family

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $8,730

Campaign created by Bridget Bockey

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Schrader

Supporting the Schrader Family

Matthew James Schrader, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed away on June 3, 2025 leaving behind his wife, Jen, and 3 children- Adam, Joel, and Gianna.  Matt was the sole provider as his and Jen's dream was to have a little farm where Jen could stay home to raise their children and help take care of the farm.  With Matt's death, they've also lost their health insurance, which all 3 of their children were still on.  Their oldest son, Adam, was diagnosed with cancer 4 years ago and because of his surgeries and treatments has been unable to work full time.  He also still has follow up scans and tests done.  

In the obituary for Matt: https://www.alspachgearhart.com/obituaries/matthew-schrader - "In lieu of flowers and gift items, the family would prefer memorial donations in Matt's name to be directed to Jen for the continued care and education of their children."

Please keep them in your prayers and donations of any amount are very appreciated!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Hensley Family
$ 150.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
29 days ago

You are in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Jen sending you prayers.

Brent and Lori Kohn
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So very sorry for your loss! Keeping the family in our prayers ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

With love and unceasing prayer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m so sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Continued prayers for all of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers for the family during this difficult time. Matt was such a wonderful man and I know he will be greatly missed by many. Hold on to the memories and stay strong. I am sure he is watching over you from above and will be with you always.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Update #1

June 9th, 2025

Thank you so much to everyone who has donated and especially for keeping the Schrader family in prayer! With funeral, medical expenses, & wanting to give the Schraders time, we've decided to raise to goal. 

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo