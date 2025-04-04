School of Identity Fund

Goal:
USD $1,650
Raised:
USD $400
Campaign funds will be received by Tessa Hutsenpiller
I'm excited to announce that I will be doing School Of Identity this summer. I chose to attend because I want to learn more about Jesus and continue to burn for his kingdom. Please consider donating, for they will be greatly appreciated.
Tessa I hope the School of Identity will meet all your expectations and bring even closer to Jesus . Great that mom , dad , and Ruby are supporting you. Love Grandpa
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.