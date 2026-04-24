SchoolAndGroceriesSupportforme

Hi, my name is Dominion. I’m a student and I’m reaching out because I’m at the end of the semester and I’m really struggling.





I haven’t been able to pay my school fees yet, and I’m also short on money for food right now. I’m worried I won’t be able to write my exams or finish the semester strong if nothing changes.





I’m asking for support to help cover my outstanding fees and basic meals so I can focus on my exams instead of stress. I know this is a big ask and I completely understand if you’re not able to help. Even sharing this page means a lot.





Thank you so much for reading and for any support at all. I’m truly grateful.





— Dominion