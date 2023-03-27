School Supplies for Our Community Students

We're raising funds to help students in our community access the classroom supplies they need to succeed. Many local families face financial hardships that make it difficult to afford basics like notebooks, backpacks, calculators, and reference materials.





Your donations will help us purchase these resources and create a more equitable learning environment. By providing students with the tools they need, we're giving them the chance to focus on their studies and reach their full potential.





Thank you for standing with our students and investing in their education.