School of Denmark

I wish to raise enough funds to pay for my online course on Karen Blixen: I sincerely believe that Distant Moon Productions is going to create what will be a deeply meaningful and beautiful course.

It is very expensive; and I’m one woman, single-handedly, trying to raise the funds necessary; yet I find that I simply must. Call it a hunch; but I wish to bring people together; families, friends. To bring in conversation around stories. -Not just the Danes, but everyone who wish to learn about our great nation.





In reality, I wish to bring people together again, because this is something we are getting worse at; the distance between what it means to be human, is increasing by the day.





I need your help.





Thank you. 🙏🏼





Louise.



