School & Get Medical aid for Children

I am Apostle A. Godwill, founder of Light Assembly International in Bamenda, Northwest Region, Cameroon.





Our region has suffered crisis for years. Many children have lost parents, many cannot go to school because they have no books, uniforms, or fees. Many have never seen a doctor.





OUR MISSION:

We want to help 50 vulnerable children this school year with:

- School fees, books, uniforms, and bags

- Medical checkup and treatment

- Food support





HOW YOUR DONATION HELPS:

$5 (100 ZAR / - Books for 1 child

$15 (270 ZAR /- Medical checkup for 1 child

$30 (540 ZAR / - Full school kit for 1 child

$100 (1,800 ZAR / - Help 3 children fully





We are a registered faith-based initiative. We will share photos and receipts of every child helped on TikTok and WhatsApp.





Even $5 makes a big difference..





You can also give directly:

WhatsApp: +237673736890

Email: Elhakabold@gmail.com





Thank you and God bless you for your kindness.

Apst. A. Godwill