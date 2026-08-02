School Fees and Tertiary Education for Three

I'm a mother of two children and one orphan in my care. My own children have done well in school, bringing home good grades as first and second in their class. Now I'm raising funds to help pay their school fees and to send the orphan to tertiary level school.





School resuming day is September 8th, 2026, and I want to make sure all three children can continue their education without interruption.





Your support would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with these children.