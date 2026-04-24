School fees and supplies not covered

Hello, this is a crowdfunding request asking for any and all support for our future political science leader Ijea Marie. Ijea Marie is a class of 2025 graduate from Cordova High School in Rancho Cordova where she grew up, and served her community throughout her years as a student. As a MAACH student (which stands for MentorsAtCordovaHigh) Ijea has excelled in her academics by graduating with honorable GPA, completion of FutureFarmersofAmerica, and attaining a state seal of BiLiteracy for her extended studies of Spanish. After being accepted into CSUS, Ijea has had to work full time to stay afloat while completing her studies, yet she still has some fees to pay and is very determined to help herself. Ijea needs any and all donations towards these school fees which does include a previous housing fee. If you can help, we are very grateful. Ijea has overcome many challenges she faced growing up with a single mother whom aged out of foster care with no family and an incarcerated father whom she does not know. I’d tell you all so much more about how amazing Ijea is, and all that she has accomplished in her 18 years so far, but the point of this detailed description is to clarify that we come humbly and asking for help. Thank you for even a prayer. Share if you care, no amount is too small. Ijea has a personal cash app, or Zelle as well.





Love and Light