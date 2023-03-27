SCHOOL FEES

Dear well-wishers,

I humbly reach out to ask for your support as I work toward paying my college fees. At the moment, I am facing financial challenges, and meeting the cost of my education has become difficult. My siblings are also in college, and our family is struggling to meet the fees for all of us.

Education means so much to us, and we are determined to continue our studies and build a better future. Unfortunately, the financial burden is becoming too heavy for us to manage on our own.

I am therefore kindly requesting anyone who is able to contribute toward our college fees to please support us. No amount is too small every contribution, whether big or small, will make a meaningful difference and help us stay in school.

If you are unable to contribute financially, I would greatly appreciate your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this message with others who may be willing to help.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for any support you can offer. May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity.

Together, we can make it possible for us to continue our education.