Scholarship For Christian Ministries

My name is Lorenzo Montalbano, and I started this fundraiser to put myself through college.

I am pursuing my Bachelor of Science degree in Bible: Christian Ministries at Liberty University. The program requires a total of 120 credits, with each credit costing $475, bringing the total tuition to $57,000.

I did not grow up in the church, nor did I have any desire to go into ministry. However, four years ago, I had a radical encounter with God. I was ready to give up on my life and throw in the towel. I will spare you the details, but before I ended my existence, I heard God speak to me, saying, "Stop, my son. It is not your time yet." I sat there weeping, not understanding my true purpose in life.

About a year later, I started going to church every Sunday—sometimes twice at two different churches. Each sermon spoke to me personally. God was bringing me closer and closer to Him. I finally understood my purpose: to have a relationship with Him. The only thing is, I am a husband of three years on a personal trainer's salary that can barely keep up with my bills. However, Jesus said that if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you can move mountains and nothing will be impossible. This is me sowing my mustard seed of faith that my tuition will be funded. I deeply appreciate and thank everyone in advance who contributes to my mission. Please know that when you sow into this fundraiser, you are not just sowing in me. You are sowing into God's Kingdom. Thank you again and God bless!