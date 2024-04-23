Supporting and Growing South Carolina Gun School

Ladies and gentlemen this is not something that comes easy for me to do, but I am needing your help and support to help our company grow and be able to take our facility to the next level. I am looking for help to add another range to our facility to help us offer more classes, while also hosting other instructors from across the county. This will help us be able to purchase and rent the equipment we need to add the range as well as make improvements to our current range. We will be working to cover the ranges so weather will not impact any planned classes and also help us improve our current heating and cooling options. We will also be purchasing more target options to increase our training options for our students. The other thing is this will help us make improvements to our classroom by improving our heating and cooling options, along with adding a studio to improve our videos with our YouTube channel. We will be adding better equipment to improve the quality of our videos while also bringing back our podcast where we will have guests from other instructors, competitions shooters, manufacturers, influencers and so much more.