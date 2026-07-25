My testimony

I have five children my two oldest daughters live with their father my 3 youngest live with me. Almost 4 years ago we became homeless and was sleeping in my little Honda fit that lasted about two weeks I was going to the churches to eat and trying to get any information on help that was available I was directed to call children services and they would help me and place us in a hotel, so I did. Terrified because I knew I had legal matters to take care of that I neglected for so long and I didn't want to have my children taken away I had to do what was best for my kids. At this time it was only me and two boys, elijah and kaio, I was also 3 months pregnant at the time. The father to my children who we were living with moved out his home, he left to run a load to his storage unit told us to wait but he never came back, that's how this all began and I was in a city that was still new to me I didn't know anyone at all and had no family close, I couldn't ask my mom for a slice of bread even if I was starving sadly, so i was on my own again something I knew all too well. About a week after being at the hotel my caseworker came to take my boys away, this was one of the saddest days I will forever remember but it was what needed to be done and I knew that. Two days later I was taken to jail, I was relieved this was going to be the start of me getting my life back together. In court my attorney was telling me I would do a thirty day program in jail and would be released with no probation. To me that would have been the easy way out and I would be right back where I was and that was not going to help me so I begged the judge for a rehab called deliverance, she granted me this and it also kept me on probation on my release and completion of the rehab which Is what I wanted, because without these programs I wouldn't have any guidance in this city and wouldn't know where to go and all I wanted was to get back on my feet and get my sons back. I successfully completed the program and went to a demostic violence shelter from there, and even though I was about a month away from giving birth to my daughter i obtained a job as aDSP provider. So I had a charge on my record that legally disqualified me to work in this industry and my boss knew this but kept me anyways and she did this for the next three years. I got a home and custody of my children back, everything was coming together. I also for the first time purchased a vehicle from a dealership something I thought I would never be able to do in this life. I was making decent money and was very proud of myself. Until just recently my boss puts the new schedule up and my name wasn't on it. Scared to my core, even though I knew it was because of my record I was angry because I thought you were wrong to keep me for all these years she knew I had a car and rent and that I had three babies that were counting on me I felt like I was done wrong and what it was she finally found someone to take my place you see she just started this company and it was all new to her but she was growing and had more clients she took on and by word of mouth she was being introduced to people who wanted a job and when she got someone to take my place she just dropped me. I filed for unemployment I dont know why this made her angry but she sent me a threatening text message which is hopefully helping me plead my case because she appealed my unemployment. Luckily everything that I said I could prove with text messages, she loved to text. Bills don't pause because you lose your job I even applied for food stamps which I am waiting on, time isn't standing still for me. Never seen a repo man til just the other day, now I have no vehicle my gas was off for two weeks thankfully the doctor got me a 30 day extension so we have hot water for a few weeks, water will be turned off any day now and I just received a disconnect for my electric, I started to fall into a deep depression but I had to pull myself up because if I stayed there then everything but of hard work was going to be gone with a blink of an eye and giving up just wanted an option this time! This is a very true story none of this is made up not have I dramatically added in false information to make u feel bad for me unfortunately this is a just a piece of my story and I'm scared to my core so I'm asking for help. My oldest Elijah is 12 I was so happy to be able to pay the 450$ cost and fee for him to play bball for AAU when he made the team it was one of my most proudest moments but when I lost my job I had to break his heart and tell him I couldn't get him to practice or his games anymore every few days he brings up a solution he came up with so he could join his team again and I have to let him down each time. My 4 year old son is full of energy and always so happy he just wants to go play go to the water park(free spray park) but I can't even get him there, I have had to water my milk down to mae it last longer for my 2 year old daughter who is as sweet as can be, these things bother me daily and I know and tell myself everything is going to be ok so I'm hanging on just by a thread. Thank you for your time please pray for strength for us, love Alicia, Elijah, Kaio, and Kacey