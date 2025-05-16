Bringing Baby Scarcello Home

Bringing Our Baby Home: A Journey of Hope and Adoption

“He gives the childless woman a household, making her the joyful mother of children. Hallelujah!”

— Psalm 113:9

After years of infertility and waiting, we believe God is answering our prayers in a way we never expected—through adoption.

We’ve been married for over a decade, and through every trial and triumph, our desire to be parents has never wavered. Now, we are stepping out in faith to bring our child home. This is not our Plan B—it’s God’s beautiful Plan A.

We need your help to make this dream a reality. Every gift, prayer, and share brings us one step closer to completing our family.

Our Story

We’ve spent years praying for a child—years filled with longing, loss, and learning to trust God’s timing. Infertility is a quiet grief, but through it, we've grown closer to one another and to the Lord. We’ve held onto hope, even when answers didn’t come.

Through prayer and countless conversations, we now believe that adoption is how God is calling us to grow our family. We see this not as second best, but as a sacred and intentional path—one marked by love, courage, and faith.

We’re deeply excited (and honestly a little overwhelmed!) to be stepping into the adoption process. The road ahead includes agency fees, legal paperwork, home studies, travel, and more. We cannot do this on our own. We need your help. The financial need is real—but so is our faith in God's provision through community.

How You Can Help

Your support—whether financial, prayerful, or simply sharing our story—means the world to us. Every gift brings us closer to placing our arms around the child we’ve been praying for.

If you feel led to give, know that you are forever part of our child’s story. You’re not just helping us adopt—you’re helping us answer a calling, build a family, and step into a promise.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

With love and hope,

Tony and Kelsey Scarcello