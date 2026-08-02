SCA Dojo Monthly

The SCA Dojo is an Online Education outreach dedicated to SCA-specific fighting, learning, and instruction. A community for treating SCA combat as a martial art, not just a game.

If you would like to help with the cause or show appreciation, every little bit helps and is appreciated. Donors are kept anonymous. The goal is to eventually be able to study, teach, and create sword-fighting content for you all full-time.

Monthly Goals: (this is what I would like to see happen)

$1000/month: <Current Target Enough to offset some expenses and allow me to make 20 to 30 more videos/pieces of content per month. $2000/month: More video/content creation plus Start traveling some to train with people around the country. $3000/month: More content. More travel to practices and meet-ups. Making the Online School website available to everyone for free. $4000/month: Improved content Improve equipment Start holding training seminars/gatherings $5000/month: Full-time travel/research/content development International destinations for research/content Wider subject integration (Historical, Buhurt, Museums, etc...) Planning/holding multi-day training retreats

SCA Dojo/School of Chivalry is a non-profit outreach of the Avalon Church of Chivalry. All funds go toward the mission of building and growing these projects.