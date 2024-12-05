Campaign Image

Help Me Go Learn In LA

Goal:

 USD $750

Raised:

 USD $1,200

Campaign created by Savannah Williamson

Campaign funds will be received by Savannah Williamson

Help Me Go Learn In LA

I am raising money to fund a trip to LA in January. I'm going to learn about what goes on behind the scenes and what the process is to film and record a sitcom. This is a big opportunity for me and I am so excited that I get the chance to go learn more of what I love to do. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Aunt Christy
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you Savannah and I am so very proud of you!!! Get that education baby, and don't look back🥰🥰

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you and praying for this experience

William
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps. I love you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo