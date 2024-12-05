Help Me Go Learn In LA

Goal:
USD $750
Raised:
USD $1,200
Campaign funds will be received by Savannah Williamson
I am raising money to fund a trip to LA in January. I'm going to learn about what goes on behind the scenes and what the process is to film and record a sitcom. This is a big opportunity for me and I am so excited that I get the chance to go learn more of what I love to do.
I love you Savannah and I am so very proud of you!!! Get that education baby, and don't look back🥰🥰
Love you and praying for this experience
Hope this helps. I love you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.