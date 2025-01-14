SAVING BABY CYRUS Documentary Film Series

March 11, 2022, marked a day when the lines between family, authority, and justice blurred in a battle for one child’s life. Saving Baby Cyrus unveils the harrowing true story of a young couple thrust into the national spotlight as they fought to protect their infant son against a powerful system.

What began as a routine doctor’s visit spiraled into a nightmare involving Child Protective Services, law enforcement, and a hospital. Accusations of neglect clashed with claims of government overreach, culminating in the heartbreaking moment when Baby Cyrus was forcibly taken from his mother’s arms. Despite being declared stable and healthy, the hospital, law enforcement, and CPS moved to place Cyrus with a foster family—leaving his devastated parents to fight against a seemingly impenetrable system.





The case took a dramatic turn with the involvement of Ammon Bundy, a patriot known for challenging government authority. Bundy’s advocacy brought national attention, rallied public support, and shifted the balance of power, giving the family a fighting chance against insurmountable odds.





In a blatant act of retaliation, the hospital and courts have relentlessly pursued Bundy—seizing his home, driving him into bankruptcy, and demanding $52 million in damages for standing with the family and exposing the truth. Meanwhile, Baby Cyrus’s parents are fighting back with a lawsuit of their own, determined to hold those responsible accountable.





Saving Baby Cyrus is not just a story of injustice; it’s a testament to the courage of a family, the resilience of community, and the ongoing fight for parental rights and freedom. Through raw interviews, expert insights, and never-before-seen footage, this docu-series explores how one family’s ordeal became a national rallying cry for liberty and justice.





HELP US BRING THIS STORY TO LIFE





As Proverbs 31:8 reminds us: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed.”





This fight is bigger than one family—it’s about defending the God-given rights of all parents and holding powerful institutions accountable.





Your support will help us produce a 15-minute torch piece and a powerful trailer that will ignite interest from platforms, investors, and other funding sources to complete the full documentary. With $25,000, we can take the first step in shining a light on these abuses and safeguarding our constitutionally protected freedoms.





Any profit from the completed project will be donated to the families involved and to projects dedicated to preserving parental rights and liberty.





DONATE TODAY. BE A VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS. DEFEND LIBERTY.





Join us in this vital mission. Every contribution makes a difference. Share this campaign. Pray fervently. Stand with us in the fight for faith, family, and freedom.





For questions or comments, please contact us at sacredhonormedia@gmail.com. Thank you for your support!