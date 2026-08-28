Saving Cody

Hello, my name is Lacole Housey i'm asking for help to help save my dog name Cody. I'm living in a place that doesn't allow dogs. My dog is 15 miles away from me right now i do my best to go out to my dog to ensure he's getting fed & water. There are times when i can't make it and i'm asking other people to feed him ect. I really have no where to ensure this i even ask a person that has his own land can i use a spot to bring my dog there. Cody is a sweet dog i got him after the death of both of my parents back to back for my son to help cope. I would like to be able to get a trailer so i can move to where my dog is. I had to move to where i'm now due to domestic violence. Cody, is my family it breaks me everyday knowing I can't be there. If anyone can help i thank you. If i can raise my goal i will post pictures and again Thank you.