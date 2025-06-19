Help Me Break The Cycle

Three of the hardest words to say are "I need help"...



My name is Lesley, and I am a concerned parent reaching out for support. My 14-month-old son's future is weighing heavily on my mind, and we are struggling to provide him with the opportunities I believe he deserves.



Over the past three years, our financial situation has deteriorated, leaving us in a tough spot. Despite my best efforts, I've faced significant challenges in securing stable employment and advancing my career due to the lack of recognition for experience in South Africa. Without a formal qualification, I've been stuck in low-paying jobs. My husband, sadly is in the same boat, and with the BBBEE requirements in this country he is at the bottom of the list for any job, as a white man.



I'm eager to break this cycle and create a better life for my son. After careful consideration, I've decided that acquiring a qualification would significantly improve my employment prospects and dramatically increase my income level. I'm not looking for a handout; I'm seeking a chance to get back on my feet, to hit the reset on life and provide a brighter future for my child.



With the support of donors, I'm hoping to secure the funds needed that would enable me to change my life and secure a brighter future for my son. This funding would enable me to pursue a qualification, while still being able cover essential living expenses, and enroll my son in preschool. This would be a turning point, allowing me to break the cycle of financial struggle and build a more stable future for myself and my family.



I'm willing to put in the hard work necessary to succeed. I am eager to study and get a qualification so that I can build a more prosperous career that will allow me to provide for my son and hopefully pay-it-forward through charity work. I would be grateful for any assistance or guidance you could offer in helping me secure the resources I need to achieve this goal.





MY STORY



I am the youngest (unplanned) of three children in a working-class family. My dad worked as a diesel mechanic, and my mom was an artist. We lived modestly, never affluent, but managed to make ends meet. Everything changed in Grade 10 when my dad's company went under, and by the end of Grade 12, we'd lost our home and family stability. That setback sent our lives into a tailspin. I've struggled to recover financially since. After school, I had dreams of au pairing in the USA to save up and eventually buy a car and pursue further education. However, changing policies and new requirements – like au pairs covering their own flight and visa costs – crushed those plans.



Throughout my career, I've actively sought out jobs that offer on-the-job learning opportunities. However, many roles require specific qualifications or experience, creating a Catch-22 situation. To make ends meet, I've had to be flexible and take on various office positions, resulting in a diverse range of experiences. My journey has taken me from telesales and general admin to accounts and bookkeeping, and eventually into medical administration, where I've worked as a sub-practice manager and medical secretary for a doctor.



Despite my best efforts, I've struggled to secure a salary that covers both living expenses and study fees. Without formal qualifications, breaking into a higher pay bracket has been elusive. As a result, our purchasing power has dwindled over the years, and our standard of living has steadily declined.



In 2013, my husband and I took the plunge and bought a property, despite not being in the best financial shape. Our decision was driven by family needs - both our moms were getting older and living in a remote area of the Eastern Cape with no electricity. We prioritized their safety and access to medical care over our own financial readiness. Unfortunately, the years that followed were marked by unexpected setbacks, and our situation hasn't improved as we'd hoped. We've invested blood, sweat and tears into our property, aiming to enhance its value as a key component of our retirement plan, given that we don't have a traditional pension. However, the house has been a challenge from the start. Shortly after moving in, we discovered significant issues, including a leaky roof, substandard electrical wiring that needed to be brought up to code, and numerous hidden problems that weren't disclosed at the time of purchase. Since 2022 we have had floods almost every year. Our insurance rejected our claims for the damages from the first major floods in 2022, and every subsequent flood has simply worsened the damages.



My mom is now starting with the early stages of dementia and she is a state pensioner... meaning she is financially dependent on us, as her pension barely covers her basic monthly medications and basic toiletries. This has added further mental and financial strain on our family as we are not financially able to get appropriate care for her when her dementia progresses.



We're at a crossroads and need support to move forward. Raising the funds to study would be a game-changer, as it would enable me to acquire a qualification, boost my earning potential, and subsequently tackle our pressing issues, including home repairs, my son's education, and daily expenses.



Please help me to save my son's future. If it were just about me, I'd find a way to manage on my own, but I won't let pride stand in the way of giving him the opportunities he deserves.

