The Whistle Blowers Defense Fund is dedicated to eliminating the corporate influence on our political system by giving whistle blowers access to monetary and legal resources and encouraging people to expose corporate interference in our sovereignty as U.S. Citizens.

I have been terminated from my employment because they assumed I was a whistle blower, but had no evidence. I now struggle to support my family, pay for our home and food. I am creating this organization to help people in need and prevent companies from threatening employees' livelihoods in order to hide the company's nefarious activities.

Corporate America has infiltrated the minds of American citizens. The period of the 19th and 20th centuries was marked by the struggle of american workers having their bodies exploited through unfair labor practices by large corporations. The 21st century marks the appalling trend of corporations exploiting their employees minds through propaganda and nearly limitless financial and cultural influence. Brave people need to speak out and take action without the threats to their family's well being. We support brave people who are willing to take a stand against large corporations.





We offer the following services to whistle blowers and people thinking about exposing corporate interference in in or citizen sovereignty:

• Financial support for those who have lost employment.

• Legal representation and advice for whistle blowers who face legal ramifications.

• Connections to get their word out about the company’s actions.



