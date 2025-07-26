Save Raul from Deportation!

I cannot believe he is gone! 😭

I woke up in complete sadness feeling so lost and broken. My best friend, my life partner (25 years and counting), my confidant, my backbone, my heart, the man I created 3 lives with is GONE!

Backstory: Raul came to America as a Cuban refugee in 1994 at 23 years old and was granted political asylum as he feared for his life in and was facing persecution. A few months after arriving he unfortunately he did get caught with the smallest amount of drugs (let's not act like y'all never had a little weed or something, this isn't a huge crime!) So when he went to court not speaking or understanding any English, having no representation or guidance, he pled guilty under the interpreter's encouragement (which they shouldn’t have had any say or advise, but rather just interpreted) and without knowing the repercussions it would have on his immigration status signed that guilty plea.

As a result, he was sentenced to 90 days, and he got out within 45 on “good behavior” as again it wasn't even that serious in a crime standpoint. However, to immigration this guilty plea on a "drug charge" was an immediate ground for change in immigration status resulting in a deportation order to be issued in 1996, which again was never explained to him could happen with that guilty plea. So, they held him for 3 years on an immigration hold and put an order of deportation on him in 1996. However, was not taking back deportees and also the Cubans had special protections here based on the dangers to their lives if returned to , so they released him on an order of supervision with permission to work indefinitely. He attended his monthly visits, then they went to semiannual, then after so many years of no issues they went to annual visits. He never got in trouble again in this country not even a speeding ticket and reported religiously for 29 years! In the following years he went on to self-educate and elevate himself by moving up from a Maintenance Technician to a Maintenance Supervisor, then got Universally Certified as a HVAC Technician for which he was 6 months away from applying for his very own journeymen license.

END Story: So, this annual immigration visit that he showed up to on 7/22/25 as he always had for 29 years, they detained him and said he is being deported because now the government will send them back to or another 3rd world country with no court hearings or chance of appealing the removal due to minor infraction in 94/95! No immigration lawyer can help, and they have advised me that my only glimmer of hope is getting a criminal lawyer in California to help appeal and overturn his original and only charge based on lack of understanding, representation or guidance. This is going to be hard as they’re processing him very quickly and a lot of those lawyers want $20k + to even consider taking on the case. I can only hope to fundraise the money before it's too late!

Or even if he gets deported and I can get it overturned, then I can petition to bring him back on a spousal visa, but only then is that possible!

He also has a brain tumor diagnosis and requires medication daily, and ongoing treatment which he is not receiving while in custody and I doubt he will receive if returned to .

I will be accepting donations on his behalf to seek a criminal appeal lawyer out of California to motion to re-open the case to get some post eviction relief. As no immigration waivers or applications to cancel his removal will be considered until that conviction is removed or overturned. I have been told by immigration lawyers its a very good chanve due to the lack of information provided about his immigration consequences in this matter.

Please HELP US bring him home!