Patches' Journey Feline Bonds That Heal

🌟✨Meet Patches🐱✨🌟

Hey there! I’m Lori, and today I want to share a heartwarming story about an extraordinary little cat named Patches. This isn’t just any rescue tale; it’s the real-life journey of survival, resilience, and love that has deeply touched my life—and now, we need your help! 💕

I am a volunteer for the 8 Mile Abandoned Cat Project in Stockton CA. A group of volunteers feed a colony of feral cats daily, provide TNR, and bring many of the cats from the colony into our homes for rehabilitation and socialization. We house and care for the cats until we are able find forever homes for them and this is how I came to own Patches! Patches, a 5 year old, female calico cat, was abandoned at the 8 Mile Colony in October of last year. She was not feral and was scared, battered, and starving. It took a month before I was able to catch her and bring her home. My plan was to foster her and get her healthy so she could be adopted into a forever home.

But fate works in mysterious ways! Patches met my cat Pebbles, another calico cat from the colony that I brought home and adopted just 6 months earlier. These two former colony cats found friendship and comfort in each other, forming a sweet bond that changed our plans entirely. We decided to keep Patches permanently!

In May, Patches developed a limp in her right leg. Initial X-rays showed that it was probably a sprain, but as time passed, her leg got worse. A subsequent X-ray showed that Patches has a Distal Femoral Lesion, a mass in the lower part of her thigh bone, near the knee joint. I took her to specialist for a consultation and further tests and learned that the tissue and bone in this area had so badly deteriorated that her leg would need to be amputated. At this point, Patches could not put any pressure on her leg and was in a lot of pain. A series of tests (including blood work, an ultrasound, and aspiration from an enlarged lymph node), showed that Patches is healthy otherwise and is a good candidate for amputation. She will need her leg amputated in order to survive. Her surgery is scheduled for July 22, 2025 at VCA Oakwood Animal Hospital in Woodbridge, CA. I have already spent $2,500 out of pocket on Patches' vet visits, tests, and medications. Her Surgery will cost between $2,342 and $2,900.

This isn’t just about one cat; it’s about finding hope in every corner, love overcoming all odds, and believing there is always more good to be done. That’s why I am reaching out today—and asking for your help. Those of you who know me, know that Patches and Pebbles are not the only 2 cats I have saved and they won't be the last! Just yesterday, I brought home a very small kitten that was dumped at the colony. He is now safe in my care.

I am asking for your support and help with Patches’ surgery and post surgery medications. Your donation isn’t just money; it’s a lifeline that ensures Patches can continue thriving and living without pain 🙏 It also allows me to continue volunteering and helping cats in need like the colony cats I feed each week and bring home to rehabilitate. I pay for all food and supplies out of pocket. Any amount that you can donate will be so appreciated.

Patches has been separated from her friend Pebbles for two months for her own safety. She is very fragile and in a lot of pain. After Patches' surgery and recovery, she will be on 3 legs, but she will be pain free and able to play with Pebbles again. Won't you please join our pack as we continue this incredible journey? Every dollar counts—let’s make it happen together!

Remember, miracles can always find a way if we fight for them together! 🙏❤️✨

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Fondly, Lori ?? #ForPatches #AdoptionStories #CatLoversUnite