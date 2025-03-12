Help Us Save Our Farmland from Government Takeover

With faith in God and the support of our community, we are fighting to protect our land from being taken and turned into a swamp.

We are farmers from Minnesota, and our land is at risk. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is trying to flood farmland in our area to expand wetlands. This isn't just about conservation—it's a deliberate effort to push landowners out.

We live along the Roseau River, which is our only natural drainage system. The DNR wants to keep the river levels high, ensuring that even a small amount of rain or snowmelt floods our land, making farming impossible. Once the land becomes unlivable, they will claim it through eminent domain.

This Has Happened Before

In 1913, the state of Minnesota heard the concerns of landowners and cleaned the river, allowing families to farm and build their futures here. Now, the DNR wants to undo all of that progress—returning the land to a swamp and forcing us out of our homes.

We've fought back. Over 100 landowners signed a petition against this project, but when we presented it to the local watershed board, it was dismissed. The board, which is supposed to represent us, has instead aligned with the DNR’s agenda. Our voices have been silenced.

We Need Your Help

We refuse to give up our land. We’ve hired a lawyer, a civil engineer, and a hydrologist to fight this battle. But we are not millionaires, and we shouldn’t have to fight this hard just to keep our homes.

This is where we need you. Your support will help cover the legal costs and expert fees needed to challenge this unjust land grab.

We believe that God has entrusted this land to us—not to be taken and destroyed. With faith and the support of our community, we will not back down. Please stand with us in this fight.