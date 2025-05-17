Mom's Fight Against Cancer

My name is Shanaza Parker and I am the daughter of Lachelle Rawlings. In 2021 her she was suddenly diagnosed with breast cancer and all of our lives were completed changed from there. Never in a million years would I have though my mom? Cancer? Moms are created to be invincible and live forever right? A Single mother with 9 children and 23 grandchildren. Most purest beautiful soul you'd ever run into. By the grace of God she beat breast cancer. YAY! Fast forward to 2022 she lost her Husband of 13 years and becomes sadly widowed and once again her world had came clashing down. But still stood strong, courageous, and anchored down in faith. Despite that traumatic event, we were so thankful and overwhelmed with happiness the cancer was gone. So we thought. Until Dec 2022 our walls came clashing down once again when she fell severely Ill so suddenly, and was diagnosed by the doctors with stage 4 terminal pancreatic cancer. My mother, my best friend, my super hero, this precious soul who gives the clothes off her back, who feeds and shelters the homeless, who gives to the needy. A widowed single mother, one who goes above and beyond for friends, family, and strangers diagnosed with STAGE 4 PANCREATIC CANCER. Throughout it all she still remains unbroken, spiritually inclined, hopeful and anchored down in faith with God as the head of her life. By the grace of God he's been making a way for her and keeping her alive but now we've come to a point in her health to where extensive treatment is needed and we're asking for financial support from the community. Please help us save our mother. Help us restore her health. We're humbly and sincerely asking for you to donate out of the kindness of your heart. To get the treatment started it is $3,500. In total it is $50,000. $50,000 to save a life. Anything helps. Nothing is too big or too small. For you or for our mighty God we Serve. Give whatever God puts on your heart. We thank you, we love you, we appreciate you, and God bless the readers and givers. Shalom.