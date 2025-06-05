A second chance to walk, save my dad's leg

Hi, my name is Elvis, and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your support for my father, Eddy's Antonio.

Five years ago, he was in a serious accident that completely changed his life.





🏥 What Happened

After a motorcycle accident, he underwent emergency surgery in which doctors had to place metal plates in his leg to save it. Unfortunately, over time, those plates caused a severe infection that has only gotten worse since. Today, his leg is at serious risk, and without urgent medical intervention, he may lose it.





⚠️ The Situation Now

The infection continues to spread, but there is still hope. Doctors have told us that with the right treatment, we can stop the infection and possibly save his leg but the treatment is expensive, and unfortunately, we do not have the financial means to cover it.





💰 How the Funds Will Help

All donations will go directly toward the urgent medical care he needs to fight the infection and prevent amputation. This includes:

Specialized medical treatment

Antibiotics and hospital care

Physical therapy to restore mobility

Medical equipment, transportation, and rehabilitation support

Every single contribution, no matter how small brings us one step closer to giving my dad a real chance to heal and walk again.

❤️ A Final Message

My dad is a fighter. He has lived with pain and limitations for years without ever giving up. Today, we humbly ask for your help to give him the opportunity to recover and live without pain.

If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others who might be able to help.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness and support.







